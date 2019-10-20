SA car financing giant accused of corruption









In an open letter to vehicle finance institution Wesbank, UDM leader and MP General Bantu Holomisa, who took up the matter to assist dissatisfied customers, detailed how in 2017 many customers had allegedly been “duped” into a scheme. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - More disgruntled customers have come forward and accused one of the largest vehicle financing institutions of immoral and corrupt dealings with car dealer networks. In an open letter to vehicle finance institution Wesbank, UDM leader and MP General Bantu Holomisa, who took up the matter to assist dissatisfied customers, detailed how in 2017 many customers had allegedly been “duped” into a scheme with a BMW dealer in Johannesburg. The transactions allegedly took place between December 2016 and September 2017. “Having perused the documents pertaining to the deal, it is an insult to all South Africans that Wesbank is still allowed to trade and operate within our borders. A case has been opened at the Sandton Police Station and is currently being investigated by the Special Commercial Crimes Unit (Hawks) since 2017,” Holomisa said.

Don’t you think it’s time that we hold vehicle financiers to account? Used cars sold as new, people induced to pay for extras they didn’t want. I asked @Wesbank CEO a couple of pointed questions. https://t.co/XF1Gol2bW5 — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) October 2, 2019

In terms of the “special” deal, customers were offered a cash back or dealer assistance as standard when purchasing a new vehicle through the dealership.

The deal was processed by the bank, although the customers did not receive or sign any offer to purchase documents.

The customers also alleged that they were overcharged for fictitious extras amounting to over R150 000 on every deal.

One of the customers, Prishen Pillay, bought a car through the dealer but claims he realised later there were some irregularities related to income and expenditure figures that were “fraudulently” submitted.

“I queried the extras as I wanted my vehicle to have paddle shifts. He advised that it’s not really worth having paddle shifts and it’s pointless and that I won’t even use them. But a few days later he sent me an invoice which had the extras. I queried the extras I was assured that everything was above board,” Pillay said.

The bank approved the deal.

But Pillay stopped paying for the car after numerous requests for the matter to be resolved fell on deaf ears.

Wesbank said its chief executive, Chris de Kock had responded to Holomisa in a private letter.

“To date Mr Holomisa has not responded. We continually engage with our customers and equally encourage our customers to be in contact with us across our various communication channels,” a statement by the bank said.

Weekend Argus