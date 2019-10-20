In an open letter to vehicle finance institution Wesbank, UDM leader and MP General Bantu Holomisa, who took up the matter to assist dissatisfied customers, detailed how in 2017 many customers had allegedly been “duped” into a scheme with a BMW dealer in Johannesburg.
The transactions allegedly took place between December 2016 and September 2017.
“Having perused the documents pertaining to the deal, it is an insult to all South Africans that Wesbank is still allowed to trade and operate within our borders. A case has been opened at the Sandton Police Station and is currently being investigated by the Special Commercial Crimes Unit (Hawks) since 2017,” Holomisa said.