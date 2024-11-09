SA expats speak of USA election experience

Cape Town- South Africans living in the United States, those who were behind the scenes and others who observed the momentous moment, have given their views as the world watched with bated breath as the new president was announced this week, Republican, Donald Trump. Weekend Argus spoke with journalist Jody Jacobs who was a well-known face on SA television news, eNCA.

Jacobs is currently working as a television correspondent in NYC, and said it was not his first rodeo, covering the elections in the States but that he noted a different atmosphere this time around. This week, on November 5, Americans took to the polls, as candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris battled it out for the presidency. “It was a different atmosphere this time around, especially in NYC,” said Jacobs.

“It's not my first election as I was in the US in 2008 covering (Barack) Obama's election. “Very different time and a very different America then. This time around there was a lot of anxiety - people were afraid of what was to come, especially in NYC.” Seasoned journalist, Jody Jacobs who lives and works in New York City speaks about the USA elections. pic supplied When asked how different the elections were compared to back home, Jacobs added it was very dramatic.

“American elections are very different from the ones back home. It's filled with drama most of the time, especially leading up to the actual election day,” he explained. “I always think of the American election as a personality constant and it's often the person who has the most boisterous personality that ends up winning as was the case this time around.” Atlantic Seaboard resident, Peter Flentov, who is currently visiting the US for work purposes, is in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and has been fortunate enough to witness many elections abroad.

“I’ve witnessed every US Presidential Election since 1984 at first hand, with the exception of 2020,” he said. “It’s alarming how the very fabric of American democracy has frayed in that time. “Over the past nine years, things that would not have been tolerated in the past have become normalised. The ease and vigour with which fake news and misinformation can spread is a threat to the democratic norms in America.

“Kamala Harris had a little more than three months to do what candidates typically take two years to do - to shape a campaign and let the voters know who she is and what she stands for. That sounds simple but is a herculean task in American politics. “Many Americans don’t feel they truly know her. As a result many feel they are being asked to vote for the lesser of two evils.” Former Sea Point resident, Shelley Finch, who now resides in Huntsville, Alabama said it was interesting to watch things unfold.

“During the elections, Alabama is what we call the Deep South, Alabama as the State for the last 40 years, has been strongly Republican, although Huntsville itself as a city strongly leans democratic,” she said. “From friends and acquaintances from whom they were voting, I was surprised at the support given for Kamala Harris and if you had to ask me a year ago, I would have said you are crazy, I have changed my opinion on that, she is very well-received. “She has conducted herself very well in the face of some nasty attacks.”

As Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, Professor Rodney Uphoff of the University of Missouri and and who is also a Professor at the Law Faculty at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), shared his insights into the deep divisions and potential risks this presidency may bring. “Millions are thrilled that the man they worship, despite his many flaws, will be president again,” said Professor Uphoff. “They believe he will make America great again — whatever that really means.”

“Yet, many more are disheartened, fearing that Trump’s presidency may strip away rights and weaken the nation’s global standing. “Millions are heartbroken and very afraid that Trump will lead America backwards into a world of fewer rights for women and people of colour and an unwillingness to play a progressive role around the globe.” South African Chamber of Commerce USA also took to their Facebook page to describe the difference between our elections and that of the US.