Du Plessis’s masterpiece, Sandton club Alice and Fifth, was announced as the best overall restaurant at the IRB design awards
This is the first time the award has been presented to a South African design studio.
“As a South African designer, to be in the same room as my international design icons is an honour in itself but to be recognised on a global level in front of peers that I’ve looked up to since the beginning of my career is almost unbelievable,” said Du Plessis, 30.
More than 70 countries competed at this year’s IRB. Entries covered restaurants from ships to airports, museums and burger vans to pop-ups. For each category, there were two shortlists and two winners, one for UK entries and one for international entries.