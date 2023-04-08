Cape Town - Ahead of the 5th South African Investment Conference (Saic) next week, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) showcased the Polarium factory which manufactures locally-made battery solutions built on lithium-ion technology. The state-of-the-art factory, situated in Cape Town, produces batteries for the telecommunication, commercial, and industrial sectors. It has trained employees and created a number of job opportunities for South Africans, particularly the youth.

Polarium is a Swedish company that operates in countries such as Mexico and Vietnam and has customers all over the world. The company built the factory following a $30 million (R548m) investment pledge during the 4th Saic, which raised R367 billion in investment commitments. IDC head of corporate affairs Tshepo Ramodibe said Polarium was one of the companies that pledged money to establish a facility in the Western Cape, predominantly to address the energy needs of the country. “The president set a target of $1.2 trillion’s worth of investments. Then there were investments in the country, and over the years we have been tracking how these investments have performed. Here, we want to show South Africans that the pledges made at the investment conference do translate into real projects," said Ramodibe.

He said the Polarium factory was proof that jobs were being created and that Saic yielded tangible and measurable outcomes. “To date, we've got about 40% of those projects that are completed; jobs are being created on a day-to-day basis, and that's the story of the South Africa Investment Conference,” he said. Ramodibe added that the 2023 Saic would take place as the country dealt with a constrained energy supply which had resulted in persistent load shedding. “In response to our energy challenges, the government, through the Energy Action Plan, has announced several interventions to turn the situation around.”

Polarium's general manager, Etienne Gerbe, said the company’s mission was not to solve the energy crisis in South Africa, but to be a provider of energy solutions for Africa. “So we don't profess to solve all the problems, but we can contribute in a way that we can contribute. Just so you have South African made products on the doorstep with relatively short lead times and high quality, high levels of sustainability, and high levels of safety, with a global company that supports it, and in that way we can provide energy storage solutions, alleviating the South African problem of load shedding," said Gerbe. He said they saw this investment as an opportunity to bring manufacturing closer to their customers and reduce their carbon footprint because shipping batteries across the world did not make a lot of sense.