SA presenter’s Netflix debut

FROM Expresso Morning Show presenter to fitness fanatic and even saving lives, Ryle de Morny has now succeeded in another sphere. De Morny made his acting debut in Netflix’s second African original series, Blood & Water, which has become a global hit. The 31-year-old, who portrays the character of Chad Morgan, a life orientation teacher and swim coach at Parkhurst College, said he enjoyed the challenges in the recently released drama series. “I was never really an actor and I did not even have an agency.” He says he was contacted via his Instagram account.

“They knew of my history as a swimming coach and lifeguard and felt that I might fit a certain role.

“This project put South Africa and Africa on the international stage where it can hold its own and make way for the rest of the talent to come,” said De Morny, who grew up in Heathfield.

The drama series was trending in pole position in various countries including the USA, Brazil, France, Jamaica and Portugal.

Blood & Water tells the story of a 16-year-old girl, Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata) who goes to extreme lengths to prove private school (Parkhurst College) swimming star Fikile Bhele (Khosi Ngema) is her sister who was abducted at birth.

“It is overwhelming to see the love from so many countries,” said De Morny, who was a finalist in the Cosmo’s Sexiest Man last year and made the cover page of a few magazines.

When De Morny is not making himself look striking in front of the camera he manufactures and customises gym equipment.

However, his first love is being a competitive lifeguard.

He has represented the country in a number of lifesaving events and went on to claim gold medals.

Weekend Argus