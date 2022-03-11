Sabotage suspected amid investigation into theft and vandalism of power cables

Cape Town - Metrorail is investigating the attempted theft and vandalism of the Eskom cable which feeds electricity to the Main Traction substation powering the running of trains. While the country is experiencing load shedding, train services’ power supply is doubly impacted due to the ongoing vandalism and theft.

This week services along the Cape Town to Muizenberg route had to be cancelled due to power supply failure. Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) together with Eskom have had technicians on site since Monday, repairing areas which had been cut by criminals while load shedding took place. Acting spokesperson for Metrorail Western Cape, Nana Zenani, said: “Metrorail Western Cape has implemented additional and immediate security interventions, and undercover investigations into the attempted theft and vandalism of an Eskom cable that feeds electricity to the Main Traction substation powering the running of trains.

“This is after Prasa and Eskom technicians repaired the same line on Monday the 7th of March after it was deliberately cut by criminals during load shedding. “Prasa and Eskom are working around the clock to again repair the same 33 Kv line after it was cut and left on the scene during peak service affecting train service. Trains travelling from Cape Town to Muizenberg had to be cancelled at Retreat Station.” Acting Regional Manager Western Cape Metrorail, Kaparo Molefi, said they were engaging with law enforcement.

"The attempted theft and vandalism of the electrical infrastructure, on a line that has been successfully restored back to service while Metrorail works to restore the rest of the lines, points to blatant sabotage of Metrorail Services which we will not tolerate. “Metrorail will be engaging with Eskom and law enforcement to launch an investigation into the sabotage.” Zenani said Metrorail had the full Southern line service as of January 4 and that new trains were introduced to operate during peak time as of February 25.

Molefi said theft and vandalism had affected what they had worked hard to achieve: “The Southern Line service is our demonstration corridor of what we are bringing in the Western Cape. The sabotage of our rail infrastructure is jeopardising the hard work of returning the service to those who desperately need it. We are determined to return the rail services and we will not cower to criminals" said Mr Molefi. Meanwhile law enforcement officers have arrested a male suspect who was in possession of South African National Roads Agency Sanral property and two Prasa railway sleepers and fire hydrants. Inspector Wayne Dyason from the City’s Law Enforcement unit said the arrest took place at an illegal scrapyard in Du Noon.

“The officers conducted an inspection at the green container (owner present). He was extremely uncooperative as he had the backup of some of the community members in the immediate surroundings,” he said. “The officers with sufficient backup conducted a thorough inspection of the illegal green container and discovered the following commodities such as chopped gully grids, two PRASA railway sleepers, three yellow fire hydrants, one UPS battery, two damaged drain frames, one damaged stormwater cover, one peninsula sale, two 50 metre SANRAL barrier cable and more drain covers. “The combined weight of the items is 1100 kg. Estimated value unknown.