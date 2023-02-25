Sad goodbyes can lead to happy endings for kids

Cape Town - An attachment to her childhood memories made author Maryanne Bester imagine how frustrating it must be for children to have to leave a fun moment because it was time to leave. So Bester wrote Time to Go to help kids grasp the importance of letting go of the past and embracing the present. She used wildebeest and zebra herds to simplify the concept.

Time to Go is all about the process of saying goodbye. A mother named Wildebeest calls to her child to finish playing because it’s time to go. But the child is not ready. As the push and pull continues, we learn that the characters, in the form of migrating wildebeest and zebra herds, are leaving their home behind to move to a new place. “The story deals with endings and loss, yet it affirms the joys and adventures of life,” Bester said. “I was thinking a lot about the feelings people have about home, and that got me thinking about those who have been forced to leave their homes behind. I was interested in how children respond when it's time to go – especially when they're having fun.

More on this Book takes children on real-life African adventure

“There are thousands of children around the world who have had to leave their homes. I wanted to say to those children: ‘I see you.’ But I also wanted to say that we can carry our memories with us. There is always hope,” she added. Her sentiments are highlighted in the book as it portrays the little zebra who previously begged her mom to give her more time to play and to stay at their usual spot now as excited for the adventures ahead. “I remember them well. But here a new bird sings its song. New games to play. New heights to climb,” reads the book.