Sad weekend for beach rescue as two bodies found

Cape Town - It has been a busy week for sea rescuers and the police, after two bodies were found at two beaches, one of which is a man who drowned in September. Early on Monday morning, members from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), together with the SAPS, were called out to Kalk Bay, where they found a body floating near the shore.

It was soon established that it was the body of a 32-year-old man, who had fallen off a paddle-ski last Sunday. Police have since opened an inquest docket, while the man’s family will be informed. On Sunday, rescue teams were dispatched to Mnandi beach, near Mitchells Plain, where an unidentified man was found lying on the rocks, dressed in a black pants and sweater.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said they were requesting witnesses of the Kalk Bay drowning to come forward. “Muizenberg police are investigating an inquest case, after they were called out on October 4 to Kalk Bay Harbour, where a body was seen floating in the sea,” he said. “The NSRI and SAPS divers faced the rough sea waters and strong winds, to recover the body.

“The body was identified as the missing person, that went missing on September 26. His next of kin still needs to be informed of his rescue. “Any witnesses to the drowning are kindly requested to contact Sergeant Teichardt on 021 787 9000,” said Van Wyk. Craig Lambinon of the NSRI said NSRI Simon's Town station commander Darren Zimmerman explained that all efforts had been done to try and save the man, who had fallen off a paddle-ski.

“On arrival on the scene, we found two bystanders in the water, one equipped with an NSRI pink rescue buoy, who had both volunteered to enter the water to try to rescue a 32-year-old male, who had fallen off a paddle-ski about 30m off-shore, before disappearing under water, while public members raised the alarm. “An extensive air, sea and shoreline search commenced, which included NSRI rescue swimmers free diving in the sweeping line search efforts, but despite the extensive search, no sign of the missing man was found,” said Lambinon. Two men also commended by the NSRI, who tried to save the drowning man.

Police have yet to identify the man who was found in Mnandi. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg explained: “The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of an unknown man, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Mnandi Beach, are under investigation, after he was discovered by a passer-by. Mitchells Plain police opened an inquest case docket for investigation. “Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Twigg.