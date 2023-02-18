Safety tips for kids when they get lost and how they can avoid getting lost

Cape Town - Losing sight of your child can cause you a heart-pounding panic and fear. As frightening as it is for you, imagine how terrifying it could be for your child. This is why it is important for you as a parent to equip your child with skills they need if they become lost or separated from you.

National coordinator of Missing Children South Africa, Bianca van Aswegen said that when a child goes missing it is of utmost importance to report it immediately to the nearest police station and open a missing persons case. “There is no waiting period in reporting a person as missing. The first 24-48 hours is crucial when a child goes missing,” said Bianca. Here are some tips for children from Missing Children SA:

* Never go anywhere alone, always be with people you know and trust. * Always tell parents where you are going, even if your plans change. Make sure your parents have your friend’s numbers. * Know your parent’s names and telephone numbers off by heart.

* If you get lost in a shopping mall, don't go looking for your parents by yourself. * Stay in the exact spot where you are if you get separated from your parents and scream out your first name at the top of your lungs until your parents find you. * Scream and make a noise when someone tries to grab you or tries and push you into a car. Draw as much attention to yourself as possible.

* Always be vigilant of your surroundings. If you feel someone is following you, make a noise and draw attention, rather be safe than sorry. Zandile Maliwa one of the teachers at Zondi Day Care in Samora Machel said that they also teach children about things that they can do if they ever find themselves lost. “Parents should tell their children that once they realise they are lost they should stop what they are doing until they find their parents again. It is important to always find a safe place nearby. We also teach them that once they find themselves lost they should shout their parent’s real names,” said Maliwa.