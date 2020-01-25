Johannesburg - Samsung South Africa has officially launched three new smartphones. This includes two new additions to the Galaxy A-Series, and a Lite version of the Note 10.

The launch was held in Sandton this week and is the first local product launch for the Korean electronics company for 2020. In attendance were members of the media, as well as influencers and industry professionals.

The local launch comes after the phones made their debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this month.





The Galaxy A51 (pictured) initially made its debut at CES in Las Vegas this month. Photo: Sam Spiller





Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71

The Galaxy A-Series of cellphones serves as Samsung’s mid-tier range of product offerings which according to Director Justin Hume, has enjoyed a high level of success in South Africa. “We saw a growth rate of over 190% in the A-Series category last year, with Samsung selling in excess of 4 million A-Series products.” he said at the event.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 both feature an edge-to-edge Infinity-O display with Super AMOLED 1080x2400 resolution. The display on the A51 measures at a size of 6.5 inches, while the A71 measures at 6.7 inches.

Both phones feature four rear cameras with 48-megapixel and 64-megapixel main cameras. Both phones also feature a 32-megapixel Selfie camera on the front.

Both the A51 and A71 include nifty features such as a built-in fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, 128GB internal storage, dual SIM, and 15W and 25W fast-charging for their 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh batteries respectively.

The A51 is expected to go on sale this week with a retail price of R6 999, and the A71 will be available at the beginning of February at a price of R8 999.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the base model of the lineup, falling in beneath the Note 10 and Note 10+. Photo: Sam Spiller









Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is the entry model of the lineup, falling beneath the Note 10 and Note 10+. The addition comes as a result of increased competition in the market segment. “We see our competitors bring previous generation flagship models into market and then bring them down in price,” Hume said. “What we’ve chosen to do with the Note 10 Lite is rather bring to market relevant specifications to a loved form and factor, and bring it in at an attractive, affordable price for consumers.”

A major feature of the phone is the inclusion of Android 10, a new operating system that promises that users have the latest security updates. Also Included is the S Pen, a stylus that connects to the phone via Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE). The S Pen can be used directly on the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, or by clicking a button located on it.

The Note 10 Lite features a three, 12-megapixel camera setup on the rear and a 32-megapixel Selfie camera on the front. It has 128GB internal storage and 6GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery that features 25W Super Fast Charging.

The Note 10 Lite will be available at the beginning of February with a price of R12,999.

