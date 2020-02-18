Johannesburg - Samsung South Africa took the wraps off of a new range of products at its annual Unpacked event recently, including their new range of flagship Galaxy S20 smartphones and an all-new foldable display phone called the Galaxy Z Flip.

The local event was held at Hyde Park Corner last week and it featured a live screening of the global Unpacked event held in San Francisco.

Media and local celebrities were in attendance, such as Samsung brand partner Cassper Noyvest, Miss Universe winner Zozibini Tunzi and television personality Bonang Matheba who have both been announced as partners with the brand.

The unveiling comes after numerous leaks saw images of the phone and their internal specifications being made public.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a folding screen made from Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), and nylon fibers that prevent dust getting into the corners of the hinge. Photo: Samsung









Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The Galaxy Z Flip is the second foldable phone to be launched by Samsung, following the tablet-sized Galaxy Fold phone that was released in 2019.

Reminiscent of older flip phone designs, the Z Flip features a 6.7-inch display that can fold in half thanks to a patented Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) surface. Samsung has also revised the fold mechanism since the Galaxy Fold smartphone, using a new layer of nylon fibers that prevents dust and other particles from getting into the corners of the hinge.

Camera wise, the Z Flip features a dual camera setup on the outside with a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, while inside is a 10MP Selfie camera. Though when closed, the rear camera can be used to take selfies thanks to a small 1.1-inch display next to it. The display can also be used to check notifications and the time.

Internally, the phone features 8GB of RAM, 256GB internal storage, and a 3,300mAh battery pack. Additional features include wireless charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to become locally available in limited numbers from February 22 and will cost R29999.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range is made up of three derivatives: S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Photo: Samsung









Samsung Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 range of smartphones serves as Samsung’s flagship range and features the latest features that the company has to offer.

Three versions of the S20 will be available: S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

Headlining the list of its features, the S20 and S20+ each feature a 64MP rear camera setup with 30x zoom functionality, while the S20 Ultra packs a 108MP camera capable of 10x lossless zoom and 100x Space zoom. The phones are also capable of shooting 8K video.

The S20 features a 120hz Quad HD+ display with the sizes ranging from 6.2 inches (S20), to 6.7 inches (S20+), to 6.9 inches (S20 Ultra). The phones feature up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage, with the S20 Ultra packing a 5000mAh battery pack. All three phones feature wireless fast charging, built-in fingerprint sensor, and Samsung Knox security services.

The S20 launch comes as Samsung has entered into partnership with streaming giant Netflix, which will allow users to access movies and shows via the in-built Bixby virtual assistant. Samsung Pay has also expanded with the announcement of a partnership with Nedbank, which will allow account holders to directly access the digital card service. Later this year, gamers will get to enjoy Forza Street, the first time the racing game franchise will be available on mobile, thanks to a partnership with Xbox.

Along with the new smartphone range, Samsung also showed off the revised version of their wireless earphones, named the Galaxy Buds+, as well as a special Under Armour edition of the Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch.

The Galaxy S20 will be locally available from March 6. Prices are R18,999 for the S20, R20,999 for the S20+, and R26,999 for the S20 Ultra.

@samuelspiller

Weekend Argus