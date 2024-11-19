SANCCOB launches new coffee shop, The Coffee Fountain, with scenic mountain view

Cape Town - The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) has announced the opening of its brand-new coffee shop, The Coffee Fountain. The coffee shop is situated in SANCCOB’s beautiful new Visitor Centre in Table View, with it overlooking the scenic Rietvlei Nature Reserve and offering expansive views of the Table Mountain.

SANCCOB’s Visitor Centre offers an educational, immersive experience aimed at raising awareness about the critically endangered African penguin and other seabird species, many of which are also endangered and in urgent need of public support. With informative exhibits and displays, and daily tours, the centre offers something for everyone. Visitors can also participate in guided tours of the seabird hospital, where they can observe these fascinating seabirds up close, learn about the organization’s conservation efforts, and even witness the charming penguin waddle.

There is also a beautiful curio shop, filled with wonderful gifts for all ages, just in time for the festive season. Tours are conducted daily at SANCCOB's centres, and for an optimal experience, visitor groups are limited to 10 people per group. Bookings are essential to guarantee your tour spot, and walk-ins will only be accommodated if space is available.

SANCCOB is open from 8 am to 5 pm daily. And if you can't make it in person, the education team are able to provide guided virtual tours of the facility. You can also explore our online shop and support SANCCOB from wherever you are. Join The Coffee Fountain and discover a peaceful oasis with a purpose! Indulge in a coffee break that helps make a difference in the lives of South African seabirds.