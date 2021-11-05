SANDF officer accused of double rape faces a crowd of women’s rights activists

Cape Town - Women’s Right activists turned out in their numbers at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court where a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member accused of double rape appeared this morning (Friday). The 40-year-old suspect who was smartly dressed in a jacket and jeans, was told by court officials about the presence the protesters in court.

The group of Women’s Rights Activists who lined the court benches were told to leave the room due to Covid-19 protocols. Some were wearing ANC t-shirts calling for justice for the victim. A few activists were allowed back inside and one woman who had taken a photograph of the suspect was warned by a police officer that she could be charged for contempt of court. The Magistrate then spoke directly to the woman who handed her cellphone over to the police officer who deleted the picture.

There was additional drama with a woman’s cellphone being snatched from the court bench. The court heard that the suspect who is out on bail had consulted with his attorney on October 21. The State said while the investigation was incomplete, consultations with the victim was needed for paperwork to be completed. The consultation date was set for November 30 2021.