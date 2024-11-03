SANParks honours Table Mountain marine conservation heroes

Cape Town - The South African National Parks Honorary Rangers has recognised the outstanding achievements of the the Table Mountain Marine Support group which works to protect the marine ecosystems and in the fight against illegal fishing and poaching. The objective is to protect the natural environment by regularly checking permits, enforcing bag and size limits at poaching hotspots to beach clean ups and community awareness.

Every year, SANParks Honorary Rangers acknowledges initiatives and projects with an award. Sally Sivewright received award from Paul Colditz (Chairperson of SANParks Honorary Rangers). pic supplied The National award was given to the Table Mountain Marine Support Group, which is a collaborative project between marine scientist and Honorary Ranger Sally Sivewright and Ranger Sergeant Tyron Schroeder of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) Marine Unit. According to the SANParks, both Sivewright and Schroeder, and volunteers have embarked on numerous initiatives this past year which has made an impact in changes in the marine ecosystems and with local communities.

Their work included checking permits and enforcing bag and size limits at known poaching hotspots which are crucial steps in the fight against illegal fishing. Tyrone Schroeder and Sally Sivewright receive award from Paul Colditz (Chairperson of SANParks Honorary Rangers). pic supplied Babalwa Dlangamandla, Public Relations Officer for SANParks explained together the team would arrange beach clean ups which strengthened the relationship with the community and to create awareness about marine conservation and coastline care. “The support group has also transformed the Table Mountain Marine Unit’s Kommetjie offices and gardens by carrying out essential maintenance, renovation, and painting,” she said.

“One highlight included creating an outside chill area for the rangers with the addition of an EcoBrick bench, crayfish trap table, and outdoor braai.” Ezekiel Kosa, MPA Manager: Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP), said the team showed much inspiration in their work. “The work and effort they put in to change the atmosphere at our offices is a big inspiration to the team,” he said.

“The team is more motivated and happier and are showing more appreciation for their work environment.” Dlangamandla added that over the past year, the group assisted various community initiatives and participated in a Marine Unit Joint Operations and Skills Exchange program. “They have also assisted SANParks conservation students in conducting surveys of Alikreukels (Periwinkle) in restricted areas, providing invaluable data for marine research,” she stated.

“A stand out initiative has been the facilitation of a 5-day swim training course for Marine Unit Rangers and Environmental Monitors, led by swimming coaches, lifeguards, NSRI rescue swimmers, and free divers. “It was an exhilarating experience for most, and confidence was boosted all round. “The Rangers left the course with enhanced skills regarding ocean rescue and personal safety in the water.”

She added the projects are just a sample of what the Table Mountain Marine Support Group has achieved over the last year. “Their work is essential and never-ending, and their reach extends to all corners of our beautiful but fragile Cape Peninsula,” said Dlangamandla. “The Marine Support Group’s mission is ongoing, and Sivewright encourages South Africans to get involved in whatever way they can.”

Sivewright said they were focused on their mission to preserve what Mother Nature had offered. “Conservation cannot be achieved in isolation, it is every South Africa's responsibility to preserve our natural heritage and, therefore support the Marine Rangers facing this enormous task.” Dlangamandla said the impact was far wider than marine conservation but also boosted the structures financially following donations, assistance with infrastructure improvement.