Cape Town - The National Prosecuting Authority has dropped the common assault charge against the Sans Souci Girls’ High Grade 9 teacher, Clarissa Venter, who slapped a pupil during a classroom altercation. The incident was captured on video in February and went viral.

Prosecutors announced their decision in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, following months of postponements and representations by Venter’s attorney, William Booth.

“The chief prosecutor withdrew the common assault charge on the merits,” said Booth. “That means they have dropped charges based on the evidence and what led to the incident. That had to be taken into account. She was provoked and attacked and acted lawfully.

“The provocation included the behaviour of the child. She was asked to leave the class several times after she disobeyed my client, who told her not to use her cellphone in the classroom. She refused to leave, pushed the desk up against my client and then lunged at her to attack her. Based on that, my client felt she acted lawfully.

“Prosecutors also took into account that Miss Venter has been through a significant amount of stress and trauma with court appearances and social media and media exposure. She also had to go through a disciplinary hearing before she could return to teaching.

“And then the child’s mother brought an application before the Equality Court against my client and the Western Cape and national ministers of education and Sans Souci, saying they were all racist in dealing with the incident.

“The prosecutors also considered her standing at Sans Souci, where she is held in high regard by the teachers, parents and pupils who have a special rapport with her.”

Venter, 34, did not want to comment on the decision.

