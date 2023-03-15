Santaco WC will not join EFF planned ‘Shut down’

Taxi association Santaco Western Cape said it would not partake in the EFF planned shutdown next Monday. Santaco’s Mandla Hermanus said it had not been approached by the EFF regarding the planned shutdown.

“We are aware that taxi associations have been approached, and it would be up to those associations to decide whether to participate or not,” he said. Hermanus said Santaco Western Cape supports the initiative and understands the concerns that are being highlighted by the EFF, and supports the demands they are making in light of the challenges faced by the taxi industry, but will not demonstrate with the EFF. Earlier this week, the DA announced that it would be petitioning the court for an interdict to stop the EFF march from taking place.

“The DA is launching legal action and mobilising society against the rampant intimidation and threats of violence being peddled by the EFF across the country ahead of the so-called ‘National Shutdown’ planned for Monday, 20 March. “We are deeply concerned by the intimidatory tactics being employed by members of the EFF, who are threatening ‘consequences’ for any business that dares to open and trade on the day and for any adult or child who dares to go to work or school on that day,” the DA said. The DA said it had been inundated by calls from concerned South Africans, who have expressed their concerns and their fears.