Saps seeks two perpetrators for sexual offences in Delft.

CAPE TOWN: Delft ranked eighth in the top 30 stations for sexual offences and police are now seeking assistance in locating two men for rape and sexual offences.

Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) is trying to locate Sylvester Manewyk, who is wanted in connection with a rape case.

Manewyk was arrested for the alleged rape of a 6-year-old girl, and appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

“The case was transferred to Parow Regional Court for an appearance on May 3 but he failed to attend. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It was suspected that he could be in the Delft, Bonteheuwel and Manenberg areas,” said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

In another case, the unit is looking for Ludwig Goliath, who is wanted in connection with two sexual assault cases with minor children involved.

In February last year at 12.15am the complainant was standing outside smoking. His daughter who is 11 years old, came to him and informed him that the suspect touched her private parts from the back. The suspect was arrested at his home in Ravensmead, attended Bellville Magistrate’s Court, and was then transferred to Parow Sexual Offences Regional Court, attending court until November 2020. The suspect had to be at court for his trial hearing and defaulted. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On February 24 the complainant was at home when her aunt’s daughter-in-law confronted her, saying that her 9-year-ld daughter did not respond when the pastor called her.

“Her daughter-in-law informed her that there seems to be something wrong with her. The complainant spoke to her and she informed her mother that while she was sleeping in the house, the suspect took off her panty that she was wearing. After he took it off, he started touching her vagina and playing with it. She woke up left the room and went to sleep upstairs. The suspect was arrested on February 27 at home in Ravensmead, went to Bellville Court, and then transferred to Parow Sexual Offences Regional Court, attended court until November 2020. The suspect had to be at court for his trial hearing and never attended court, a warrant of arrest was issued for his arrest,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

Blue Downs Cluster CPF and Delft CPF chairman Reginald Maart said: “As a CPF, we have trained volunteers at our VEP (victim empowerment programme) room and Department of Social Services volunteers. In-service training is done for our Saps members to deal with domestic violence cases. Family disputes are contributing to some of sexual offences and our unlicensed liquor outlets that are one of our contributors to domestic violence we also have a working relationship with other NGO’s that work with this.”

Weekend Argus