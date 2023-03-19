SAPS won’t pay after police van crashed into woman’s kitchen

AS WINTER approaches, a Khayelitsha mother whose house was severely damaged when a police officer crashed his van into her kitchen is still seeking answers about whether SAPS will repair her home. On August 9, Nosisa Dlani, 38, was sleeping with her baby when she awoke to a loud bang. Constable Kefuwe Qakoshe, 27, crashed into her home after he was shot. He was retuning from his ex-girlfriend in Nkcazo Street in Makhaza.

Dlani’s frightened young children who had been sleeping in the other room got such a fright they fled through the window. She said the shooter stopped shooting when the marked police van came to a halt in her kitchen. The police officer was found dead inside. “I will never forget the screams of the children as they heard the noise. I was trapped in my bedroom and could only go out when the police came and opened for me.

“When I got out, my kitchen had been completely destroyed by the vehicle. “I was so confused and didn’t even notice that there was someone inside the van. I was shocked to hear that he had been shot and killed in my house.” Cape Town- 17 March 2023- Nosisa Dlani is worried her house might never get fixed by the police after a slain officer drove into her house in August. Picture: Leon Lestrade Dlani said she saw a lot of police at her home which had instantly become a crime scene.

“I asked the police who is going to pay for the damages and they told me that someone was going to be in touch with me and I waited. “They only came to me in October and they told me to get a quote for the house repairs. The quote was about R420 000 and I sent it to them,” she said. “The response I got was that they would then come back to me in March and inform me of the steps.”

The Khayelitsha mom told the Weekend Argus on March 6 she received a message from a police officer informing her that the SAPS would not be paying for the repairs to her home. “My neighbour who has been helping me with the house issue was worried when it started raining and she contacted the police. “The response was rather disappointing. She was told that there was a meeting which was held on March 3 and that I would not be getting my house repaired because the officer was off duty and he had no authorisation to drive the vehicle at that time of the night.

“I am now stuck with a house which has no front wall. The wall dividing the kitchen and living room is cracked and could fall on us any day. I was left with no kitchen appliances. People lent me theirs.” Cape Town- 17 March 2023- The Makhaza home was left damaged after a police officer crashed into while he was shot by unknown suspects in August. Picture: Supplied Dlani told the Weekend Argus she had been waiting for six months for something positive. “My children are not happy coming home to this. Their friends tease them and tell them that they live in a shack. Winter is coming. We always have flu and I don’t know what will happen when it starts raining heavily.

“We had to collect buckets so we can strategically place them where the rain seeps through,” she said. “This is really frustrating and I don’t know where else to go.” Her neighbour, Nogolide Feni, said they were worried about further damage to the house during the rainy season.

“The reason I sent the text to the officer was really about the family. We have been trying to speak to the Minister of Police to hear from him and speak about this damage. “The last time I attempted that he referred me to Ndithini Thyido and since then I have not received any feedback.” Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Thyido confirmed that he had had a conversation with Minister Bheki Cele.