SAS care boxes to lift spirit of nurses

Cape Town - The Service Above Self (SAS) group at Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard and a pupil from Rondebosch Boys' High School packed more than 100 care boxes for nurses working with cancer patients at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg Hospital. The boxes included: milk, tea, salt, coffee, rice, hand sanitiser, salt, cake flour and hand-knitted beanies, donated by a teacher. Some of the boxes were delivered this week while the rest will be dropped off on Monday. President of SAS and head of community portfolio Najmi Paleker said when the intention of any deed is pure, everything else falls into place.

“I left the school hall on Sunday morning (last week Sunday) feeling a sense of inner happiness. The SAS team worked together with such diligence, setting up a production line and within just over an hour we had our food hampers ready to go, whilst thoroughly enjoying every minute of the time we spent to do a good deed for others,” Paleker said.

Vice president of SAS, Jessica Wanjiru Wilcock, said: “I am passionate about community service of any size and have a special interest in working with the homeless, vulnerable women and children.

“It gives me great joy to be a part of a team that is able to draw on its network, make sacrifices and put in the required effort to make something a success. The energy in the hall when packing the boxes was motivating, energising and fun. I feel privileged to be a part of SAS.”.

The co-ordinator of the SAS group Karien Heunis said: “Our pupils are very much aware of how hard our nurses are working during this pandemic and wanted to show their appreciation.We are excited to continue making a change in the lives of the people in our community.”

Established last year, the SAS group consists of 30 members, who are passionate about community service.

Their next project is to raise money for the Cansa Shavathon on March 5.

Weekend Argus