SA’s children to vote for Child Rights Heroes

South African children have been called upon to vote, along with millions of others across the world, for three candidates to be a Child Rights Hero. Being a Child Rights Hero forms part of the World’s Children’s Prize programme, one of the biggest yearly education initiatives in the world.

The World Children’s Prize seeks to inspire young people to become change agents who can defend the rights of children, democracy, and sustainable development. Since its launch in 2000, 46 million children, more than 3 million of them in South Africa, have learned about the work done by Child Rights Heroes to support vulnerable children, and have subsequently participated in the global vote to choose the recipient of the prize. The majority of the participating children live in poor, fragile countries and are learning for the first time that they have rights.

On Thursday, it was revealed which individuals children could vote for to receive the prize. They are: Mohammed Rezwan, Bangladesh He was nominated for his 25-year fight for the rights of all children, and especially girls, to go to school, despite the increased poverty and flooding caused by climate change.

Cindy Blackstock, Canada She was nominated for her 30-year fight for the rights of indigenous children to get a good education, be healthy, grow up safely at home, and be proud of their language and culture. Thích Nu Minh Tú, Vietnam

She was nominated for her almost 40-year fight as a Buddhist nun to protect orphans and children whose families cannot afford to support them. On October 4, a ceremony at Gripsholm Castle in Mariefred will honour each Child Rights Hero. Children from 12 different nations will serve as the ceremony’s hosts, and Queen Silvia of Sweden will assist them in giving out the prizes.

Since 2000, the award money has helped thousands of vulnerable children live better lives, as it has been used to support the work of the Child Rights Heroes. Graça Machel, Nelson Mandela, Ann Skelton, Hector Pieterson and Nkosi Johnson are just a few examples of past Child Rights Heroes. Marlene Winberg from the World’s Children’s Prize said the programme had been running for 20 years in South Africa, and during this time they had engaged with schools throughout the country by running workshops and working alongside the education department.