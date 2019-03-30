Cape Town - There is an oldish new “she-riff” in town and she will be hitting the airwaves bright and early tomorrow morning. Saskia Falken is the new Sunday morning host on KFM 94.5.

She makes her comeback at 7am tomorrow morning and has promised her listeners to prepare for a more mature and “fiercer” woman.

After a five-year absence from radio, she will be back on the airwaves with her new Sundaze Breakfast Show.

Fans of the brunette bombshell are in for a real treat as a richer, fuller and fiercer Falken takes her rightful place behind the microphone, and according to her, is going to be “slaying for the mammas”.

“I have been working in radio, but not in the studio, so it feels like I never left,” said Falken when Weekend Argus caught up with her for an interview.

While she is no stranger to many Capetonians, she believes the time away will only stand her in good stead.

“I have evolved, as people do, and I cannot wait to reconnect with the people of Cape Town to learn how they, too, have evolved,” said Falken.

Falken has become a mom (now there’s a topic for her first show) and bagged an MBA from UCT.

How did this radio rebirth happen?

Falken has been heading up marketing for Primedia in the Western Cape.

“An opportunity presented itself and I just seized it,” said Falken.

She believes the break from behind the microphone has been good and she is ready for the next new and exciting chapter in her life.

Former Sunday breakfast show host Andy Maqondwana was afforded the opportunity to move to Highveld FM in Johannesburg and the spot became available. “This is not something I pursued. For me, it’s really just an extension of what I am doing now,” added Falken.

She also reminded listeners that it’s not just a case of walking into the studio and hitting the on button.

“The people who have the longest careers in radio are the ones who prepare and plan.

“They respect their audiences and take their content very seriously,” said Falken.

She added that her aim in life has always been to be “authentic” and she really wants to reconnect with her listeners.

She started her broadcasting career as a sports anchor and soon moved onto her own show.

“For me it’s all about the music and I certainly would not want to replicate what’s already in the market.

“It’s all school and not old school,” she said.

While she is very much aware that the city has changed since she was last on the air, she believes the diversity will definitely reflect in her new show.

“Cape Town has its own unique habits on a Sunday morning and I really want to tap into that.

“Whether you are getting ready for church, a picnic or a run, I want to know about it,” said Falken.

While she will be bringing her own A-game, Falken said she really wants to take her cue from the city.

“I never thought that I would be back but I am so excited. I just want the whole of Cape Town to come kuier with me.

“Let’s revisit old memories but let us also make new ones,” the radio show host concluded.

Weekend Argus