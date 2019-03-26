Saskia Falken will be back in your ear on Sunday morning. Falken is making her comeback to the airwaves after an absence of five years.

Cape Town - The best-kept radio secret in the Western Cape is no more. The results have been audited, the envelope has been opened and the only name printed on the winner’s card is Saskia Falken.

After a five year absence from radio, she will be back on the airwaves on Sunday morning as the new Sundaze Breakfast Show host on KFM 94.5.

Fans of this brunette bombshell are in for a treat as a richer, fuller and fiercer Saskia takes her rightful place behind the microphone from 7am to 10am on Sundays and she is going to be “slaying for the mammas”.

The big reveal happened on KFM’s breakfast show this morning and according to Falken she cannot wait.

“I have been working in radio, but not in the studio, so it feels like I never left,” said Falken when Weekend Argus caught up with her in an exclusive interview yesterday.

While she is no stranger to the ears of many Capetonians, it has been half a decade since we last heard her velvety voice and she believes the time away will only stand her in good stead.

“I have evolved, as people do. and I cannot wait to reconnect with the people of Cape Town to learn how they too have evolved,” said Falken.

In her absence, Falken has become a mom, (now there’s a topic for her first show) and bagged an MBA from UCT.

How did this radio rebirth happen you may ask?

Unbeknownst to most of her (former) fans, for the past 18 months, Falken has been heading up Marketing for Primedia in the Western Cape.

“An opportunity presented itself and I just ceased it. It’s all about timing,” said Falken.