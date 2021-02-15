Say 'hello' in 11 languages and bring people together

Cape Town - Go on a magical balloon ride with Sara and find out how many ways you can say hello.

In the book How many ways can you say hello? children are taken on an adventure to find out how many ways they can say hello in the 11 official languages.

The main character, Sara, has trouble on her first day at school, understanding what the other children are saying. She asks her teacher and is advised that during the first holiday she should try to learn the different ways to say hello and put on a show. Sara goes on a journey in a hot-air balloon and meets different children that say hello in their language.

“How many ways can you say hello? was inspired by nieces and my aunt. When my nieces started school they spoke less of their mother tongue, I wanted to create an environment where they share and celebrate it – celebrate and share who they are.

My aunt speaks six of the eleven official languages, it served her well when she was a lecturer and communicating to students from all over the country. It was this that led me to the idea at the very least we should all be able to greet a fellow South African in their mother tongue,” said author Refiloe Moahloli.