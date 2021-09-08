School boy grave digger gets national award

Cape Town - A teenager made headlines earlier this year because he dug graves to help pay for his schooling and to support his family, and now a soup kitchen has been awarded for his good work and he has received the first of his kind, the National Learner award. Gustav Appels, 19, was awarded the provincial runner-up in the National Learner Award category which was distributed by the Western Cape Education Department and presented by Premier Alan Winde.

Gustav Appels. Picture: supplied Appels has become known as the young humanitarian of his hometown George. Despite being in matric at Parkdene High School, he takes pride in his achievements both on and off the school grounds. Appels is the head boy, part of the RCL and drama club and runs a soup kitchen in his community.

He has since stopped digging graves to make time for his schooling and is currently preparing for his exams. Gustav Appels when he dug the graves. Picture: supplied Appels lives with his mother and grandmother and has two siblings. Bronagh Hammond and Millicent Merton, of the Western Cape Education Department, said this year was the first time the award was presented as a sister award to the National Teaching Awards.

Appels visited Cape Town last week to receive the award. “At first I was very nervous, I didn't know what to expect,” he said. “When I heard them calling out my name, I was so overwhelmed. I was excited. The award is a symbol of what I do at school and in the community. I am still running the soup kitchen but am in need of a lot of resources.”

Appels said it has become hard to run the soup weekly because he does not have access to gas. “I have regular sponsors for the vegetables but I am battling with gas, so I am unable to cook the food.” Appels, who recently joined his local traffic department on a ride-along where he witnessed several arrests, dreams of becoming a traffic officer.

“I was invited to join the team to witness how they carry out a roadblock and watch people getting arrested and receiving fines. “It is my desire to become a traffic officer after I complete my schooling.” His grandmother, Hendricke Appels said the family are proud of Appels.

“We will always believe in him and what he does for others,” she said. “We trust God that he will continue the work after he leaves school. He has a passion for what he does for his community and we are very proud of him.” Appels feed between 100 to 200 people per week and dreams of having a matric farewell despite the lockdown.

“I still want to wear that smart suit and shoe to pat myself on the back because it has been a tough year and I hope I can get assistance in achieving this,” he said. Premier Alan Winde commended Appels for his good work and determination despite his challenges: “Gustav has shown a clear commitment to completing his school career in the face of all obstacles. ”Yet despite his own circumstances, he has supported his community as well, including starting a soup kitchen to prevent other children from going hungry. “He has demonstrated tremendous courage and compassion, and I look forward to seeing what he does once he matriculates!”