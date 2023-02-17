School gets 100 litres of water a day for 726 pupils and staff

Cape Town – The delayed water restoration at Vanrhynsdorp has forced the Maskam Primary School to request permission to suspend classes this week. This comes as the community reaches day eight without running water due to the unplanned interruptions caused by the several pipe bursts in Vredendal. And the school has since been reportedly relying on potable water.

Christiaan Beukes, the principal, said they had written to the department requesting the closure of the school. “But we were told to monitor the situation and update the department. They call us on a daily basis and we explain how difficult it is to continue like this. Closing the school is a long process because we have to wait for the department to give us permission. That’s what I explained to the parents too yesterday. “It is not healthy. This is a primary school with small children, who now have to physically flush the toilets from the water pumped from our JoJo tanks. There’s no drinking water and we can’t even ask them to bring it from home because there’s no water everywhere,” said Beukes.

Millicent Merton, provincial spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, said the school didn’t apply to close. A request to close a school has to be submitted for approval by the Head of the Department. She said the school, which currently has 726 pupils, received water from the municipality in containers and arranged for water to be distributed to its tanks. “There is currently sufficient water at the school and we constantly ensure with our engagement with the municipality that the water supply is sufficient for the school to operate. The personnel ensure that the ablution facilities are clean and flushed manually,” said Merton. Beukes said: "We received 20 5-litre bottles on Tuesday and another 20 yesterday and we have 726 children at the school and about 41 staff members. The municipality promised us that water would be restored yesterday and all we had was very little last night and this morning. By the time we got to school, taps were already dry.

“We are very concerned about the situation and the delay in closing the school as we’re scared we might start receiving reports of sicknesses,” he said. Residents confirmed they had a low pressured water that comes and goes between Wednesday and Thursday morning and residents had paused their protest. “We were giving the municipality time to do their job. With that being said, if the water does not come on soon then we will be forced to continue with our protesting,” said Reverend Angelique Ghall, a resident.

Municipal manager Gerald Seas, who previously confirmed the municipality was providing potable water to the community and schools, said investigations revealed the pipe busts were caused by the aged water pipeline. Seas said one pipe burst was in Vanrhynsdorp and another on the water line between Vredendal and Vanrhynsdorp, hence there was low pressure. “Officials of the municipality worked non-stop to repair the pipe bursts. Both pipe bursts in Vanrhynsdorp have now been repaired and the pumps are now pumping water from Vredendal to Vanrhynsdorp,” said Seas.