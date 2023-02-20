School sanitation talks scheduled for tomorrow

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is expected to meet the community to address concerns around the sanitary infrastructure at Parkwood Primary School. This follows the handing over of a memorandum on February 16, demanding a proper ablution system at the school as opposed to the 12 portable chemical toilets used at present. The community had engaged in a protest saying the facilities were degrading and unhealthy.

“The leadership wants feedback regarding the department's commitment to rebuild the Parkwood Primary School as records of communication,” said Pastor Paul Phillips. He said they were trying to keep the calm as the community was ready to take action to demand a response to their grievances. Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, said a meeting had been scheduled for tomorrow afternoon where officials will report to the representatives at the school.

She said the department was aware of the concerns and that the project to rectify the situation was underway, but would take time. “The toilets are a temporary and necessary measure given the damages incurred to the ablution facilities as a result of a fire. There are other toilet facilities in the school, and these chemical toilets have been given to supplement the existing toilets until a new block has been constructed following the fire. Unfortunately this cannot take place overnight, but we are treating this as an emergency. “The damages to these facilities caused by the fire was beyond our control and we are addressing the needs of the school,” she said.