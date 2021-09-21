School teacher shot dead at primary school

Cape Town - A teacher has been shot and killed at Heinz Park Primary school this morning, the Western Cape Education Department confirmed. The crime scene was cordoned off by police early this morning.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, Bronagh Hammond, confirmed to the Weekend Argus that a teacher had been murdered. “I can confirm that an educator was fatally shot this morning. The WCED is obtaining more information,” she said. A community activist who asked not to be identified due to previous intimidation by gang members said he received a frantic phone call from teachers at the school this morning.

“The teachers called me saying their colleague was shot and they were shouting and screaming on the phone,” he said. Police and the WCED has yet to determine who the gunmen are and what the motive is for the shooting. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said, “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 52-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed in the parking area of Heinz Park primary school while sitting in his vehicle this morning at around 7.45am. Two unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”