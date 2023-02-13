School uniforms, stationery and food needed for fire victims

Cape Town - A family of five from Hout Bay are in dire need of help to send their children back at school and restore their lives after a fire destroyed three shacks and a main house on February 8. The family, who are staying at a friend’s one-room house, said they had been struggling to get back on their feet and two children, aged 10 and 7, have been out of school due to lack of food, school uniforms and stationery.

They were among the 26 people who lost their belongings in the blaze that started at one shack and spread across the property, affecting the owners and the tenants. Their devastated mother, Maryann Wanjiru, said they have not had proper meals in days. “It is a heartache that I cannot provide, and the sad part is that children do not understand.

“I need help with food, clothes and uniform. I think if I could sleep they (children) would be able to go to school and have something to eat. “I was relying on my business for survival, of which the beans I had stocked for the month also burned. I am left with nothing to start from,” she said. Another fire at Mandela Park in Imizamo Yethu has left dozens of people homeless and children out of school. Wanjiru was asleep when she heard noise and people screaming.

“I knew something was not right. I rushed to check and everyone was already calling for us to get out. I could only save the children,” she said. Another fire victim, Chamaine Majavu, had arrived on February 6 to visit her children and two days later everything perished in the fire. “It is a sad situation, we really want to get the children to school and yet find a way to fix the damages. We appeal to anyone who may assist to please donate anything, especially for the children,” said Majavu. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire Service, confirmed the incident. “The initial estimate is five informal structures destroyed and one double-storey dwelling. The cause of the fire is unknown. A total of 26 persons (were) displaced.”