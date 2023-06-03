Schools add their yarn of support to Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange

Cape Town – Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange is receiving support from three primary schools, Hendrik Louw Primary in Strand, Wynberg Girls’ Junior School and HS Bellville. Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange started in 2020 when Lange took up knitting during lockdown to stay occupied.

Her hobby soon grew into a larger initiative as her listeners, fans and followers rallied behind her call to knit for charity. The initiative calls on supporters to “donate to get Cape Town warm” and this year benefits senior individuals. Beneficiaries include CPOA Lotus River House, Parkhaven Old Age Home Wynberg, KSE Kraaifontein Tehuis, and Sen-Cit Resthaven Home for the Aged.

As the knit-along gains momentum across the region, these schools have stepped forward to serve as ambassadors. Lange, the host of Kfm 94.5’s weekday mid-morning show, said she was thrilled to have the schools on board. “It is crucial for young kids to develop an understanding of the importance of caring for our seniors. By partnering with Kfm 94.5 and participating in Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange, these school kids are not only doing good, but might also discover a new skill as they learn to knit. I am confident that this experience will leave a lasting impression on these young hearts,” said Lange.

Speaking on behalf of Hendrik Louw Primary School, Franci de Jager said the school was Kfm’s ambassador for the Helderberg area and the whole school community was involved. “Parents, educators and schoolchildren are knitting blankets, beanies and scarves and are also collecting warm clothes, blankets and any items that make the elderly feel loved,” said De Jager. De Jager said delivery will be made on Mandela Day, July 18, and that their school’s learner council will deliver the items. The children will also perform music items for the elderly on the day.

Knitters and supporters wishing to contribute are invited to drop off their items at any of the participating schools. Collection points have also been set up at Kenilworth Centre and N1 City Mall and the drop-off period will remain open until Wednesday, July 12. All items will be distributed on Mandela Day. People are encouraged to spend 67 minutes chatting with or knitting alongside a senior family member or any older person in need of connection and quality time.