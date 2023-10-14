Schools cancel matric dances due to poor academic results, absenteeism and disruptive behaviour

Cape Town - Poor exam results, chronic absenteeism, disruptive behaviour and unpaid school fees have seen the cancellation of matric balls at schools in the Cape, leaving parents and activists with mixed emotions. Just last week, parents of learners at St Andrew’s Technical High School in Elsies River were informed that the matric farewell dance was cancelled due to poor exam results.

In a letter addressed to the parents, it revealed that only 17 out of 76 learners had passed their June exams. In September, only 29 learners passed their exams. The school said they would now focus on a study programme instead.

Modderdam High School took the same stance, citing poor academic results. “Only 17 out of 76 learners passed their June examinations, and only 29 out of 76 learners passed the September trial exams,” St Andrew’s said in a letter to parents. The school said the time would instead be used to prepare for exams.

“We prepared a special study room and from the 10th October 2023 matriculants will be expected to stay until 5pm to prepare themselves for the upcoming examination. “Teachers have begged Grade 12 learners to submit their tasks throughout the year. Chronic absenteeism and disruptive behaviour was rife in classrooms. Therefore, the principal, management and teachers have decided not to host the ball,“ the school said. Kerry Mauchline of the Western Cape Education Department said matric balls were extra-curricular activities and considered to be a matter between matric parents and the school.

“Regarding Modderdam High School: the school confirms that they made the agreement not to hold the ball if marks did not improve. “The agreement was made together with parents and learners in January, and they have been kept informed throughout, as confirmed on social media.” Mauchline said there were 76 000 candidates writing their final exams and that it would begin on October 24.

Vanessa le Roux of Parents for Equal Education SA said the cancellation of dances was “utter nonsense”. “This cancellation of matric balls is utter nonsense that parents shouldn’t accept. This has nothing to do with so-called concern for these learners,” she said. “This has everything to do with the statistics of the school, and the bonus the principal will receive with reaching a certain percentage.

“This is all about the figures. Can you honestly tell me, one night would make a difference in results, good or bad? “Many of our parents didn’t make it to Grade 12, many of our youngsters are in the cemetery, others are caught up in gangs and drugs, and you feel you will deprive our children of that one night that celebrates their journey, you want to deprive parents from that proud moment. You are foolish, and this needs to stop. “You had a whole year to make interventions, those children are not even at school any more. The consequences for failure to those who fail to focus on their studies, will be failing Grade 12, that is their consequences. They don’t need premature punishment from people who pretend to care.”

Many teachers took to social media responding to the post, stating they did not think the lavish matric dances were necessary as many families struggled financially and could not pay their school fees. One parent said she could not afford school fees and that her daughter would not be attending due to the school’s decision. Last month, Yusuf Rademeyer also took to social media expressing his concern that Modderdam High School’s dance had been cancelled due to poor results. He wrote: “So the matric ball of Modderdam has been cancelled due to less than 50% learners have passed.