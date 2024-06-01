Sea Point Fire Station receives R10m renovation as Promenade & Granger Bay parking upgrade continues

Cape Town - The Fire Station in Sea Point, which is a heritage site is undergoing a R10 million renovation and officials have confirmed the much-anticipated Sea Point Promenade and Granger Bay Parking area upgrade of R41 million, which was brought to a halt, will continue with the assignment of a new contractor. JP Smith, Safety and Security Mayco member said operations at the Fire Station located between Regent and Kloof Street would not be affected as there would not be major changes made to the building itself, but maintenance instead.

The building, which is decades old, was given the thumbs up and given a permit from Heritage Western Cape and a permit was granted for works from electrical and plumbing to damage ceiling repairs. “The project will run over two financial years with Phase 1 commencing this financial year,” Smith explained. “The work entails external painting and roof repairs due to significant water damage as well as internal upgrades and painting, attendance to structural damage such as concrete spalling. Mechanical and electrical compliance is in the process of being scoped so that those phases can be executed in the new financial year.

“The operations of the Fire Station will not be impacted.” Ward councillor, Nicola Jowell, said it was a significant moment for residents and for infrastructure to see a much-needed renovation come into being with a budget of R10m. “The Sea Point Fire Station is a historic building in the centre of Sea Point, it is the landmark between the Main Road, Regent and Kloof Road,” she added.

“It has been used as a fire station for many decades. “It has become in need of renovations to bring it back to life again. “The current budget is R10m to restore not only the outside but also the inside such as electrical to plumbing as well as new roofs, gutters and a new coat of paint.

“The contractor has started on site with the exterior works to the building all under the watchful eye of the City’s heritage consultants as well as permit provided by Heritage Western Cape because it is a heritage building. “This process is anticipated to go for five to six months before it is completed. “Fire stations are a beacon of safety and security in our communities. The residents feel a connection not only to the fire women and men, but the building as well, and to see it upgraded is a relief and the community has responded with enthusiasm to see this project finally getting under way.”

The Sea Point Fire Station has received a R10m budget for renovations which has commenced. Picture: Facebook Jowell and the City’s Deputy Mayor and Spatial Planning and Environment, Mayco Member for Eddie Andrews also took to social media this week to inform residents that the R41 million upgrade to the Sea Point Promenade and Granger Bay parking area would commence finally following the appointment of a new contractor. Jowell had previously indicated that the former contractor had worked at a slow pace and that occupational health issues were also raised. Construction at the site had begun a year ago which would see the upgrade and restoration of the beachfront to the Granger Bay parking area including additional walkways, lawn installations and repairs to staircases.

“Over the last two weeks the site has been handed over to a new main contractor and work will be restarting again. “New completion date will be November this year. “This is great news after the massive frustration we had all felt over the last four months.

“And contrary to some opportunistic politicians the money never disappeared but has been carried over for this new contract as it should be,” said Jowell. Andrews added: “With the amended timeline with funds not being lost, it remains in the City’s coffers with the appointment of the new contractor, we will pay the contractor who will commence with the following works. “Encasement of a wall, encasement of the storm water pipe, concrete works which includes the staircases which will be the priority before the end of the financial year,” said Andrews.