Sea Point Promenade upgrade’s deadline extended to February 2025

Cape Town - As the festive season is on our doorstep, City officials have confirmed the much-anticipated Sea Point, Mouille Point, Granger Bay Parking area upgrade of R41 million will be delayed by another three months due to the workmanship of the contractors. This week, City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews confirmed hiccups with contractors continued to be problematic following a five month setback.

Deadline for the greater Sea Point Promenade upgrade had been set for December 2024. While irate ratepayers and residents association said the delay impacted both local and international tourism including their parking facilities. “The current contractor’s quality of work remains of an acceptable standard. However, we have had to manage some setbacks resulting in a revised deadline of February 2025.

“The work will therefore not finish in December 2024 as previously anticipated. The new completion date is anticipated for February 2025,” he explained. Ward councillor, Nicola Jowell who has been working behind the scenes said she was happy with the progress of the upgrade and that it would include improved amenities for the disabled, such as walkways and ramps. Jowell and Andrews previously informed residents that the upgrade took a setback following the appointment of a new contractor.

Jowell explained the former contractor had worked at a slow pace and that occupational health issues were also raised. Construction at the site began more than a year ago which would see the upgrade and restoration of the beachfront to the Granger Bay parking area including additional walkways, lawn installations and repairs to staircases. “The upgrades planned for the Sea Point Promenade are progressing well since the contractor restarted the project after the approximately 5 month delay on the project,” she said.

“A number of milestones have now been achieved with the completion of the walkways at Rothesay Place and the Winchester Mansions. “The contractor is well on the way with the Swales in the Three Anchor Bay Section which will allow for crucial drainage in the area in an attempt to protect the grass from sea water. “The Rocklands beach stairway is also currently in process.”

Contractors continue to work on the greater Sea Point Promenade upgrade of R41 million. file image Jowell noted the frustration of residents and said despite the delay there had been positive outcomes where Mother Nature had caused damage to infrastructure. “The biggest part of the project is the parking lot in Granger Bay which is crucial work as the previous more informal parking area was slowly being eroded away by the sea. This is progressing well and the exact completion date is still to be confirmed but likely to be middle December or January,” she stated. “I would like to thank all residents and Promenade visitors for the

patience and understanding during this construction period and the five month delay earlier this year. The Sea Point, Fresnaye and Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents (SFB) Association said the delay affected tourism as a whole in the city and country. “The continuous, long term City led upgrade program to the Promenade is of course essential in keeping the Promenade to international standards,” said the SFB association in their response to Weekend Argus.

Jane Meyer, spokesperson and co-ordinator of the Mouille Point Ratepayers Association (MPRA) said residents were patient throughout the process even while parking was impacted in the greater Granger Bay vicinity. Contractors continue to work on the greater Sea Point Promenade upgrade of R41 million. Pic Facebook “We call on the City to do all in its power to compel the contractor to complete works at this parking area by the end of December 2024, even if it means the contractor working beyond the 15 December shut down,” she said. “Our Mouille Point residents have been extremely patient, having to wait an extra year for completion of the Granger Bay Parking area. To expect them to accept another delay is unreasonable and not fair.