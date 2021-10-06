Search for missing Khayelitsha girl still under way

CAPE TOWN – Mystery shrouds the case of missing Khayelitsha girl Lunamandla Sithonga. Lunamandla went missing in July last year. There were reports of the case turning from missing person to kidnapping after her mother was quoted that she had received a ransom call.

The then 12-year-old was last seen on the morning of July 9, 2020, wearing her school tracksuit. She was dropped off at her school in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, by a driver. The driver said he had dropped her off but there was no record of Lunamandla being at school that day. Help find missing Lunamandla Sithonga. SUPPLIED Many questions have been left unanswered.

Founder of Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, Candice van der Rheede, said: “All leads were followed up but to no success. The driver who had last seen her passed on earlier this year. We will not give up. We will continue to look for Lunamandla.” The Khayelitsha Community Police Forum cluster chairperson Fransina Lukas told the Weekend Argus that children going missing was a big concern. “We need to look after our children, where they are especially with the festive season approaching. “I call on community members and police to work together to find those children that are missing. Remember my child is your child. Look out for our kids,” said Lukas.