Her father, Terence Manual, last saw her metres away from their home at a tuck shop last Friday. Police were soon alerted that a man who had just moved into the area, in one of the neighbours’ homes in Clare Street, had also disappeared. Moehydien Pangaker is now a person of interest.
On Saturday, volunteers from neighbourhood watches and the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit went door to door in Connaught Estate, Bishop Lavis, Elsies River and Epping in search of Tazne or any witness who might have seen Pangaker.
“If I find him, I will kill him myself,” one woman said to a passer-by who watched on with interest as the group made their way down Clare Street. The search party gathered outside Tazne’s parents’ home before scouring the streets.
A search party drove to the open field adjacent to Belhar train station searching for any clues. Wearing gloves and armed with wooden sticks, the group of mostly women braved the blazing sun. They carefully opened bins and peered through bushes. But their search was in vain.