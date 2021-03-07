Search still on for escaped crocs after 45 returned to Bonnievale breeding farm

Cape Town - While the search for escaped crocodiles from a breeding farm near Bonnievale continue, controversy arose after seven of the reptiles were killed. CapeNature indicated that after the first 27 were recaptured, another seven that were spotted this week were killed, given visibility issues at night. Eleven more were captured over the weekend bringing to 45 the total of crocodiles returned to the farm. Search operations for an unknown number of escaped crocodiles from a breeding facility in Bonnievale are still ongoing. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) The crocodiles which vary in size between 1.2 metres to 1.5 metres, are said to have escaped through a broken fence at the farm.

On Saturday CapeNature spokesperson, Petro van van Rhyn, confirmed that 11 more crocs were captured on Friday night and that there was no indication how many were still out on the loose.

Police are using four boats and eight divers in the search, as well as a number of traps to seek out the animals.

“CapeNature regards the safety of the surrounding community first and foremost which further accentuates the urgency of the recapturing of these wild animals. The situation remains fluid and the recapturing techniques have to be effective in the best interest of public safety,” said CapeNature chief executive Dr Razeena Omar in a statement.

Weekend Argus