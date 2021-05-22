Seasoned private investigator, former cop vows to solve 21-year mystery murder of Rashanda Smith

Cape Town - A former police detective with close to 30 years of experience has vowed to solve the 21-year murder case of Rashanda Smith despite her body not being found.

The former cop, Carlo Antha, was awarded Employee of the Year in the Western Cape and Southern Cape before his retirement in December 2018 and secured the conviction and sentencing of the serial rapist and killer Keith Bird.

Bird was sentenced in 2019. Bird, who was a pastor, was sentenced to 50 years behind bars for the murder of his former girlfriend Aniesa Bardien and another woman, Sharvonne Koense. Bird had been out on parole since 1999 for rape and theft.

Antha picked up the case four years after Bardien had been killed. Antha had pretended to be searching for a job when he gained Bird’s trust and eventually managed to secure a plea agreement.

HONOURS: Former Warrant Officer Carlo Antha awarded.

But since leaving the police, Antha has regretted not solving the case of Smith, 20 at the time, which he had investigated while not being assigned to it by his superiors.

“I had known Smith, not personally but from the community,” he said.

“It was a missing person’s case and I didn't investigate that type of case.

“I was busy with the case of Keith Bird, but this case was always at the back of my mind.

Convicted serial rapist and killer, Keith Bird.

“I had investigated it casually while still being at the police station and managed to ascertain certain things which cannot be named publicly.

“I was close to a breakthrough but could not proceed as I had completed my service at the police.

“When I left, my colleague, Riedwaan Titus, who will also be assisting me in this case, asked me what regrets I had.

“My only regret was that I didn't close this case. The family deserves closure and the deceased justice. I always knew it was a murder case.”

Antha now works as a private investigator.

Smith worked for Woolworths in Adderley Street and was dressed in her uniform and headed to work. She was accompanied by her boyfriend to the local taxi stop along Alpine Road but she never arrived at her destination.

In April, police confirmed that a murder docket had changed from a missing person’s case for Smith of Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, who mysteriously vanished on October 2, 2000, despite her body never being found.

The police’s Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in April: “Please be advised that the Mitchells Plain case that was reported in 2000, there are no leads, the person was never found, a case of murder was opened for investigation with no new developments.”

Smith's parents, Patrick and Vanessa Smith shared that police had found blood samples inside the house of their daughter’s boyfriend's previous home but that it could not be treated as it was too old.

DNA from Smith’s parents were taken, but the forensic investigation was hampered due to the age of the sample which was found inside the main house when a panel of forensic teams carried out a search last year after an appeal by the family to the State.

It is alleged Smith’s body had been rolled inside a carpet after witnesses came forward but did not want to complete their full testimony leaving the investigation hanging.

Smith’s son, Camden, who was two at the time of her disappearance, is now 23, is studying law and also has a degree in theology and was raised by Smith’s parents as their own son.

Antha has requested local businesses to get on board to help with funding the investigation. “This is a case that the community wants to see solved.

“I am, therefore, appealing to local businesses to help fund this investigation as the parents should not have to worry about finances in this investigation.”

Smith’s parents have revealed a letter allegedly written by the former boyfriend to Rashanda after her death may shed light on the investigation but that it was never followed up.

“The letter was handed over to the police,” said Patrick Smith.

He added the family had previously used the services of a private investigator but could no longer afford it and was happy if the case could get attention.

“We appreciate the reaching out and also those trying to bring closure to this case, we had a private investigator one time but not much could be resolved and finances were tight to continue the investigation.”

The content of the letter may not be published for investigation purposes.

