Securing Africa’s future by teaching cybersecurity skills

Cape Town - In a world where everything is online, cybersecurity firm Performanta promoted education and skills development to allow Africa’s digital future to move forward, in light of International Education Day. As cybersecurity exposes you to things like hardware, software, and data from cyberthreats, Performanta chief people officer Chereen Godwin said that demand was constantly growing for more people with cybersecurity skills, given how everything is digitalised.

“We believe it is critical to engage in skills development in this arena, not just to give back to the communities, but also to help them prosper. It’s important for our sector that more learners need exposure to the cybersecurity realm and understand how those abilities can influence their careers,” Godwin added. To drive the concept forward, Performanta collaborated with Infinite Family, an NGO that offers important, online, live mentoring straight into learners’ communities through its LaunchPad computer laboratories, using webcams to link pupils and mentors. Amy Stokes, founder of Infinite Family, said that the usage of webcam technology was to bring knowledge and expertise from across the globe into the lives of children, not just to instruct them but also to encourage and inspire them.