Security guard caught up in cash heist

Cape Town – A security guard is one of four suspects who are behind bars after a shoot-out with police during a cash in transit heist in April in Macassar. The breakthrough came after an intense investigation by the Hawks, the Directorate of Priority Crime’s serious organised crime investigation.

The 42-year-old security guard who works for SBV in Epping, was detained on Tuesday after a cash-in-transit robbery took place on April 29 at the Macassar shopping centre. The drama unfolded when a bandit of alleged robbers were armed with assault rifles and got away with cash which was placed inside an Audi and a Fortuner. Zinzi Hani of the Hawks said while the suspects fled towards Stellenbosch and Kayamandi township, their vehicles were spotted along the main streets and the gunfire exchange continued eventually leading to three of their arrests.

Milton Vundla, 47, Simosakhe Ngxono, 35, and Sakhumzi Dlongwana Manciphi, 40, made their first appearance on May 5 at the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court and will be back in the dock on August 2. Hani said the the arrest was a success: “Three suspects that included Milton Vundla, Simosakhe Ngxono, and Sakhumzi Dlongwana Manciphi,were arrested in connection with the heist and their getaway vehicles were recovered with three assault rifles upon their arrest. “They were charged with murder, attempted murder as well as cash-in-transit robbery.