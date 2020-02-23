Camera shop Orms in Roeland Square in upper Canterbury Street was robbed just before midday Saturday.
According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, four armed men entered the photography shop at about 11.49am and forced the staff to lay down on the floor.
The suspects then proceeded to rob the store.
The officer was shot and fatally wounded when a security company responded to the burglary.
The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of equipment from the store, as well as the officer’s firearm.
Van Wyk requested anyone with any information about the incident to contact Cape Town Central police station or Crime Stop on 0860010111.
Weekend Argus