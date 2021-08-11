Security guard’s body found in school kitchen

Cape Town - The body of a security guard has been found inside Leiden Primary School’s feeding scheme kitchen in Delft. He had died of natural causes. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has called on people not to believe the rumours on social media that the man had possibly passed away due to Covid-19 and that children had been collected from school immediately.

Police say an inquest docket has been opened and no foul play was suspected. Spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: “An inquest docket was registered after the body of an adult male was discovered at a Delft primary school this morning. “The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated and no crime is suspected.”

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said schooling had continued as normal. “This morning, the WCED was informed of an incident at Leiden PS. The body of a security guard was found outside the school’s feeding kitchen,” she said. “The school immediately contacted SAPS and the paramedics. They confirmed that the 63-year-old employee had indeed passed away, allegedly of natural causes. It has been confirmed that there are no signs of violence or assault.

“The body has been removed and teaching and learning has continued. Learners and staff had been kept away from the scene, and counselling support has been provided. “The school is not closed and did not send out a notice to collect children. “However, a fake social media post is doing the rounds, which has caused some parents to collect their children from school.