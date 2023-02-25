Seeds of forgiveness reap fulfilment for Delft community

Cape Town - Driven by forgiveness. A man who once felt betrayed by his own community, has extended an olive branch and now assists his community. Sisa Makaula was shot in March 2017 outside the Rainbow Arts organisation in Delft, where he worked in uplifting the community. The shooting that targeted a local gang in Delft left many wounded and Makaula paralysed.

Makaula is now involved in a new project, collecting school shoes for disadvantaged schoolchildren, and is open to shoe donations. He said this initiative aimed to give children hope. “We are currently working with two primary schools and one high school. The schools are Delft Primary School, Welwetchia Primary School and Simunye High School,” he said. The Makaula Foundation has until recently partnered with Afrika Tikkun in a youth unemployment programme. The foundation supports 30 youth members with stipends and other assistance. They also have begun an initiative linked to the Delft Book Club in association with the Centre for Books, which aims to instil a reading culture among children.

Delft resident Zinzi Mtshakaza said she had been enriched by her involvement with the foundation. She had not only been able to use her artistic skills to put food on the table but had learnt new skills such as playing an instrument. Ntsikelelo Qhinga, Makaula’s colleague, said Makaula had done great things for his community. “After his accident many thought that was it for him, but he actually came back stronger. I have seen him grow as a young man in the community, assisting and extending a hand. His organisation continues to be a ray of light for his community,” Qhinga said.