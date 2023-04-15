Cape Town - Turkish survivors of two deadly earthquakes received support of more than R15 million. Two major earthquakes measuring 7.95 and 7.86 on the Richter magnitude scale, hit Türkiye and Syria on February 6 this year. More than 55 000 people were killed, and millions have been displaced, hence the ongoing need for assistance for the survivors.

Yesterday, the Sekunjalo Group and Survé Philanthropies handed over support to the value of R15m to the Turkish Consul General in Cape Town. The handover was to assist earthquake survivors in Türkiye, and the Turkish Embassy’s various awareness and fund-raising campaigns. The donations included tents, clothing, blankets, gas heaters and other non-perishable items as well as mechanisms to support relief efforts.

Turkish Consul General in Cape Town, Sinan Yeşildağ received the gifts on behalf of the Turkish government and extended his deepest gratitude and appreciation to Sekunjalo chairman and founder of Survé Philanthropies, Dr Iqbal Survé, for his donation. “Your kindness and generosity will make a significant difference in the lives of those who have been affected by this devastating disaster. Your support is a true example of philanthropy, and it will undoubtedly inspire others to follow your lead. “Your action demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility and a genuine concern for the well-being of others. I cannot thank you enough for your donation, which will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by the earthquake.”

This donation makes a significant contribution as April marks the month of Ramadaan, which will be particularly significant and challenging for many in Türkiye. Dr Survé said those who were affected will feel the repercussions of what happened long after the fast has been broken. “This means that as humanitarians, we should all be doing our best to help people, be they neighbours, friends, family, or complete strangers. The earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria are also a reminder of how fragile our earth is and how vulnerable we are as its inhabitants. These natural calamities are escalating, and we should remember that it could be us next. It, therefore, becomes even more important to reach out and help those in need,” he said.