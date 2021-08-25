Sergeant Matthews is ready to take on anything

CAPE TOWN - A sergeant in the Western Cape Flying Squad is fighting crime with determination and wit. Sergeant Juanita Matthews joined SAPS in 2004 and did basic training in Oudsthoorn.

“I'm currently 17 years in SAPS of which I’ve been attached to Western Cape Flying Squad since 2005 September, for 16 years. SAPS wasn’t my preferred career. I wanted to be a disc jockey! But at the time my parents didn’t think it was a career. “I then applied for SAPS as I loved working with people and seeing people happy, and usually music does that. I'm one of about 25 operational women in the Western Cape Flying Squad. I attend to medium- and high-risk operations and complaints. This includes cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies, house robberies, high-speed chases, execution of operational plans and conducting and execution of crime intelligence-driven operations with the Hawks, as well as tracking of vehicles and devices, and abalone poaching. As a member, I’ve been involved in several high-profile cases, including attempted cash-in-transit heists,” said Matthews. Matthews’ determination and commitment is such that while on her way home, she stopped to help out in attempted cash-in-transit robbery.

“My crew and I decided to assist them because we were close by. We noticed that it was suspicious. We waited for the occupants to come back to the vehicle, not knowing they were armed. We just knew it was a stolen vehicle, so as they wanted to pull out of the parking area in Kraaifontein, we apprehended them,” said Matthews. They found three firearms in the car, two of them handguns. On further investigation, they found that the suspects were waiting for the cash-in-transit van that was on the opposite side of the street, which was supposed to be the target of a cash-in-transit. Four suspects were arrested. They were also wanted for previous serious crimes, from farm murders to cash-in-transits heists. “My job is like an adventure, I don't know what the next day will bring. I’ve also performed duties at the 2010 World Cup and detached duties at the Anti-Gang Unit. In this working environment, I love sharing my knowledge and experience with the new recruits because respect and experience are earned, not just given to you.

“I’ve performed detach duties as an academic trainer numerous times at Bishop Lavis Training Institution and if I can make a difference by sending out a platoon of females in the field who look up to me and share what I’ve taught them and make a difference. It makes my heart full. “I always teach them that self-love is the key to happiness and to never feel threatened or scared in this male-dominated environment. Also to never look down on anyone. We all started at the bottom and you will reap your benefits at the end,” said Matthews. She noted that it takes bravery and commitment as a woman, and a high level of discipline and endurance, to work in this field.

Her proudest achievement, besides the accolades, is staying true herself and who she is in a male-dominated industry. “As women, we often feel that we have to prove our worthiness of being law enforcement officers, and this is often misconstrued as being that we have to be butch and masculine. We have to change this narrative by saying ’I am claiming this space by being exactly who I am, feminine and all, and I will have an impact in fighting crime’,” said Matthews. She added that people often have a certain image of what “a police lady should look like” and judge by her looks. “I carry myself professionally, yet I make time to feel good when I go to work. So even though my hair is intact and brows on fleek and nails done, don't be fooled – I can still run and catch you. I won't stop till the job is done, even if you break a nail it was all worth it. While looking pretty while doing my job, I can do a lot better job than some of the men in this industry.”

Her commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Pierre Basson, told the Weekend Argus that she had made numerous arrests of high-profile and wanted suspects. “The member has without hesitation arrested suspects involved in cash-in-transit robberies and would never stand back for any other SAPS member. She’s also recovered numerous firearms as well as stolen and/or hijacked vehicles,” said Basson. He added that she is not afraid to execute any operational task given to her as a member of the Flying Squad.

“She performs her duties in high-performance vehicles and attends to complaints, sometimes where high-speed driving is required. The member is also performing escort duties of high-ranking local and international delegations. This slenderly-built member is really a strong and dedicated female police officer who’ll never stand back for her male colleagues. She’ll take on whatever challenges are thrown at her with the utmost professionalism and dedication. Sergeant Matthews leads by example,” said Basson. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the management of SAPS in the Western Cape was encouraged to have women who are strong operationally, such as Matthews. “We are confident that the organisation has a promising future ahead with women like Matthews growing to take up leadership roles. We undertake to develop and nurture them to take up leadership roles in the future,” said Potelwa.