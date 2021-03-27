Service protests, volatility damaging our economy on many fronts

Cape Town - A lack of service delivery contributes to crime. This is the view of criminologist Guy Lamb, who likened it to the Broken Window theory of crime. “If places become neglected, it tends to attract criminal elements,” said Lamb. However, the City of Cape Town said they delivered services to all suburbs around the metropole. “No areas are omitted because of general concerns about crime or volatility. There are, however, instances where service delivery is impacted for short periods due to volatility in a specific area – usually as a result of protest action or gang violence,” said City spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo.

In recent years, the City had noted an increase in the number of attacks on staff as a result of criminal opportunism.

“There has also been a sharp uptick in the number of attacks on City vehicles, infrastructure and staff during incidents of protest action. In one of the most recent incidents this week, cemetery staff members driving a marked City vehicle were stoned by protesters in Wallacedene on March 24. The staff were able to remove themselves from the situation and were not harmed, but the vehicle was then set alight by the protesters,” said Tyhalibongo.

He added that due to the current protests, the roads’ teams have not been able to go into Wallacedene since Tuesday. Clinics in Wallacedene and Bloekombos have also been closed for two days as a result of the volatility. The water and sanitation operations have also been temporarily suspended in these two areas since Wednesday.

“Currently, refuse collection delays could also be expected in areas, but particularly the broader Delft area, because staff live in areas affected by the protests, which impacts on their ability to get to work. City staff members and contractors are being robbed and intimidated. Attempts have also been made to extort money from the contractors,” Tyhalibongo said.

Risky areas include Philippi, Browns Farm, Site B and Site C.

Tyhalibongo said the City has spent considerable resources in trying to keep lights on in hot spot areas where severe electricity vandalism and illegal connections take place.

“Attacks against our staff and contractors attending to electricity service requests have increased recently, and staff often need to be escorted by security details when attending to important electricity repairs and maintenance. During protests in some areas, staff are often attacked while on duty,” said Tyhalibongo.

Electricity services will not be rendered to some areas if it is deemed unsafe to do so. In most instances when an area is volatile, electricity staff are escorted by law enforcement or security escorts if they are available.

“The City respects the right to protest, but the violent and destructive nature of the protests we have experienced in recent years cannot be condoned. Not only does it present a threat to public safety, but it also robs communities of vital services,” said Tyhalibongo.

Economist Mike Schussler said the lack of service delivery was damaging to our economy on many fronts.

“Crime requires more money to be spent on security. There needs to be a proper education, health and policing system. This is so more can be spent on productive things in our economy,” said Schussler.

The economy is more than just money, he said, adding that people were less likely to enjoy life when living in fear, and would have less confidence.

Weekend Argus