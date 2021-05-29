Setting the pace for local shoe making

Cape Town - A wheelchair bound group of people from townships in Cape Town started shining shoes for a living and now they make their own shoes.

Masixole Mawonga said they started a shoe-shining business based at the Old Mutual building in Pinelands in 2016.

“We started the shoe-shining business because of the scarcity of jobs for disabled people,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate because they had to close down last year because of Covid-19.

Anda Mthulu said they decided to do something else this year because they were not getting any income and that is how they decided to start manufacturing shoes.

He said they received assistance from a big local company which provided them with shoe-making training and bought them the shipping container which they work from in Khayelitsha.

Mthulu said they are still fairly new in the business and are still learning.

“We are still trying to perfect the skill of making shoes so at the moment we are not yet selling even though we have made shoes that are ready to be sold,” he said.

He said they started making sandals for both men and women and have now started making shoes.

Mthulu said another reason they have not started selling is because the container they use still needs a lot of work because it does not have a shop fittings and a counter.

He said on the outside they try to make it look nice by decorating with tyres.

“We tried putting bricks and tyres outside for the place to look good to people but whenever we put tyres we come back the following day only to find them burnt and we must start again from scratch,” he said.

Mthulu said they also need security because once the business starts growing, they will have a lot of break-ins and robberies because of where they are situated.

He said they do display the shoes they have made outside for people walking by to see and that they do show interest because they always say they can’t wait for them to start selling.

Mthulu said in future they would love to create job opportunities.

“Our aim is to get disabled people who are not cared for in the community to come work for us and not shy away, especially young people,” he said.

Weekend Argus