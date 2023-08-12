Seven cops arrested after allegedly failing to book cash during drug bust

Cape Town - Seven police officers are expected to make an appearance in court on charges of theft, after they allegedly stole over R20 200 during a drug bust in Stellenbosch. The police officers were on duty on August 9 to be part of the control and observation for the taxi strike in the Western Cape.

It is alleged that the complainant who resides in Kayamandi in Stellenbosch, asked his two brothers to take money to be deposited at the local Standard Bank. Police officers allegedly met up with the two brothers and took them back to the complainant’s home where drugs were found on the premises. The two were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said when the drugs were booked in at the police station, it was later found that the money had not been handed in as evidence. The cash was allegedly found in possession of the officers, inside bags, jackets and vehicles. “Reports suggested that the complainant sent his two brothers to do a deposit at a local bank in Stellenbosch on Wednesday,” he said.

“On the way they were apprehended by police officials who returned with them to a premises in Kayamandi. “They searched the premises and ultimately confiscated a consignment of drugs. “They then arrested and detained two males on a charge of dealing in drugs.

“The Commander of the South African Police members who executed the arrest received information that the money confiscated was never declared and registered . “After a search was launched amongst the police members, cash was recovered in members’ bags, jackets and vehicles. “Stellenbosch police arrested and detained six males and one female on a charge of theft general.