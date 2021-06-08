Seven dead in horror crash in Melkbosstrand

Cape Town - Seven people have died in a crash in Melkbosstrand during a collision with a truck and a minibus bus.

Four ambulance teams rushed to the scene including a SkyMed helicopter to attend to the scene along Birkenhead road and West Coast Road.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that seven people were killed and 10 injured when a truck and taxi collided on the R27 in Melkbosstrand.

“ER24, Life Healthcare, Community Medics, Western Cape Metro and Western Cape Fire arrived on the scene to find the truck and taxi on the sides of the busy road. The local authorities closed off the road while medics and rescue personnel tended to the patients.

“On assessment, medics found that seven people, some still trapped inside the taxi, had sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.”

He said 10 other patients were assessed and were found to have sustained critical to minor injuries.

“The patients were treated and provided advanced life support before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care. One critically injured patient was airlifted to the hospital by the AMS Medical helicopter for urgent care.”

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Seven people have died in an accident on R27. picture supplied

The City’s Traffic spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed the incident, saying: “This is an active scene. Multiple injuries.

“Motor vehicle accident at R27 and Birkenhead, Melkbosstrand.

“All lanes obstructed, road closures at M19 Melkbosstrand Road as well as Birkshire and Big Bay Boulevard.”

Weekend Argus