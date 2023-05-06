Seven-year-old double amputee is a warrior hoping to help others like herself

Cape Town - After losing her legs after an alleged drunk driver drove into their home, seven-year-old Zayaan Johnson’s positive outlook on life has become an inspiration for those around her. Zayaan was playing in her yard in Manenberg last year when tragedy struck.

In April last year, a driver who is believed to have been drunk lost control of his vehicle and drove into the yard. Zayaan’s legs were amputated, and a few months later, she was given prosthetic legs. Zayaan returned to school in October last year to finish Grade 1 and is now in Grade 2.

Today, she attends school wearing her prosthetic legs and uses her wheelchair with the help of her classmates and is an inspiration for her peers and the community and even participated in a modelling competition on Valentine’s Day. “I like my new legs. I want to become a doctor one day so that I can help children like me one day,” Zayaan said. Since the accident, the family’s lives were turned upside down, and they had to relocate to a home with better wheelchair access.

South Africa - Cape Town - 04 May 2023 -Sedicka Johnson mother of Zayaan Johnson. Zayaan had her legs amputated after an alleged drunk driver crashed his car into her as she was about to go and play outside the family home in Duinefontein, Manenberg. Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Her mother, Sedicka Johnson, juggles looking after Zayaan and her one-year-old twins. Sedicka said her daughter was a fighter who was determined to walk with her new set of legs. “She doesn't want us helping her. If she can do it on her own, she will do it. She wants to do things for herself,” she said.

“The day she received these prosthetic legs, she walked around at the hospital with it for a bit, and they sent her home with it. “She began walking here, but the ground here isn't level, and sometimes she falls. When she went back to school, she passed all of her tests, and she was not promoted to Grade 2 but passed. “She loves going to school, and yes, sometimes she will tell us that she misses her real legs.”

When one of her legs broke recently, Sedicka had to carry her on her back. Sedicka said they had since begun the process to claim from the Road Accident Fund with the help of a lawyer. “No amount of money will change what happened or give my child back her legs.”

South Africa - Cape Town - 04 May 2023 -Sedicka Johnson mother of Zayaan Johnson. Zayaan had her legs amputated after an alleged drunk driver crashed his car into her as she was about to go and play outside the family home in Duinefontein, Manenberg. Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Manenberg Police Station Station Commander Sanele Zama and staff often visit Zayaan and her family and say she is a hero for everyone. Manenberg police spokesperson Ian Bennett said: “Brigadier Zama took a keen interest in the situation and wanted to support the family and give direct feedback in the ongoing investigation. “Everything has become difficult, and serious life changes needed to be made by the family. We were also inspired by the courage and determination of this little girl.

“She is back at school and ready to face the challenges that lie ahead. Her mother is described as a real inspiration. She has become a true hero in the face of her adversity. She turned a crisis into living a greater life.” The driver, who is currently out on bail, is making appearances in court for reckless and negligent driving. Western Cape Education Minister, David Maynier said: “Zayaan has shown incredible resilience in returning to school last year, and the staff and learners were pleased to have her back at school.