Sewage spills, blocked drains linked to crime increase

Cape Town - Police have asked community leaders in Khayelitsha to plead with the municipality to address drainage issues in the face of sewage spills and potholes that have been linked to ever-increasing crime in the township. “The infrastructure in Khayelitsha is deteriorating,” said Colonel Luzuko Majola, the acting station commander at the Khayelitsha SAPS. “Our members cannot (work) under these conditions, firstly it is a health risk. The sewage and drain water standing on roads create potholes and that affects our reaction time. Police vehicles cannot speed nor run after suspects on top of the water.”

He said while residents complained about the lack of service delivery, criminals were thriving under the conditions. “This works at their advantage, the lack of streets lights adds to this and criminals are thriving in darkness. It is difficult to send members to dark places and that works in the criminal’s favour,” said Majola. Khayelitsha residents staged a protest last week and barricaded roads, over what they said was the City's failure to fix sewer overflows and blockages in the area.

Community leader Ludwe Vara said the City’s failure to address the sewer problem was making it difficult to live in the area. “The sewer system is old and needs a drastic upgrade. In Site B alone, it was developed in 1986, when there were only formal houses. Currently, in Ward 21, there are 20 informal settlements, on top of eight formal settlements, and the system was never upgraded. That is a receipt of disaster,” said Vara. Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido warned that if the sanitation issue was not addressed, crime would continue to rise: “Motorists are forced to use one lane in many roads around Khayelitsha. When cars are not moving criminals pounce on unsuspecting motorists by either hijacking them or stealing their belongings. The police wrote to us to address the issue of sewage spills and blocked drains with the municipality. We cannot continue living like this.”

Mayoral committee member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg, said collective efforts between the City’s water and sanitation department and residents was the long-term solution to sewer overflows in Khayelitsha. “While the City is making every effort to maintain infrastructure, to create capacity for population growth, and clear blockages and overflows, residents must assist by only disposing of appropriate items via sinks and toilets, as well as reporting those responsible for (the) vandalism of City infrastructure and attacks on staff,” said Limberg. “Over the next two financial years, the department is planning to upgrade various sections of sewage infrastructure in Site B and Site C, Khayelitsha aimed at providing additional capacity within the network, but this will not solve the overflow problem unless residents use the new infrastructure for its appropriate use.”