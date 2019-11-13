This is one of the additional images with information in the 2020 textbook for the grade, with others included in textbooks for grades 4 to 12.
The Basic Education Department has defended itself against “misleading reports on the life orientation curriculum”, and stated that “no new content... has been added to the life orientation subject in schools”.
This follows reports that pupils will be taught about masturbation, which Weekend Argus can confirm is included in the Grade 7 textbook.
In the forward to the textbooks, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga thanks the US Agency for International Development “for providing the financial support” for them, and role-players for helping to “review of the LO (life orientation) curriculum against (the) International technical guidance on sexuality education (a publication commissioned by Unesco).”